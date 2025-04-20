After triggering a controversy with his remarks on the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday launched an attack on former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi, saying he was a ‘Muslim commissioner’ rather than an election commissioner.

Dubey targeted Quraishi after he criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Act, terming it a “sinister and evil plan of the government to grab Muslim lands”.



Quraishi had posted on X on April 17, “Wakf Act is undoubtedly a blatantly sinister evil plan of the govt to grab Muslim lands. I’m sure SC will call it out. Misinformation by the mischievous propaganda machine has done its job well.”



Dubey posted a reply, accusing Quraishi of communal bias during his tenure. He said, “You were not an election commissioner, you were a Muslim commissioner. The maximum number of Bangladeshi infiltrators were made voters in Santhal Pargana in Jharkhand during your tenure.”

Advertisment

Also Read | Hindu minister in Pakistan attacked during protest in Sindh; govt vows probe, action



Dubey added, “Prophet Muhammad’s Islam came to India in 712. This land (Waqf), before that, belonged to Hindus or tribals, Jains or Buddhists associated with that faith.”

Drawing historical reference from his background, Dubey wrote, “My village Vikramshila, was burnt down by Bakhtiyar Khilji in 1189 and that the Vikramshila University gave the world its ‘first vice chancellor’ in Atish Dipankar.”

आप चुनाव आयुक्त नहीं,मुस्लिम आयुक्त थे,झारखंड के संथालपरगना में बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठिया को वोटर सबसे ज़्यादा आपके कार्यकाल में ही बनाया गया ।पैगंबर मुहम्मद साहब का इस्लाम भारत में 712 में आया,उसके पहले तो यह ज़मीन हिंदुओं की या उस आस्था से जुड़ी आदिवासी,जैन या बौद्ध धर्मावलंबी की… https://t.co/yf8uBjmoYN — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) April 20, 2025





“Unite this country, read history. Pakistan was created by dividing it. There will be no partition now,” he added.

Advertisment

Dubey's remarks on Supreme Court

Dubey’s comments on the apex court drew criticism from opposition parties, which denounced them as an attack on judicial independence.



Dubey had raised questions on the Supreme Court’s role, while suggesting that if the court is making laws, then there is no need for Parliament.

Also Read | ‘Throw my ashes in drain’: Techie accuses wife, in-laws of harassment, dies by suicide in UP

Advertisment

He also commented on the earlier rulings of decriminalising homosexuality and resolving religious matters.

“The Supreme Court wants to push the country towards anarchy,” he said.



“Article 368 states that only the Parliament has the authority to make laws in this country. The Supreme Court has the right to interpret the law. But now the Supreme Court is saying that the President should decide what to do within three months, and the Governor should decide what to do within three months,” he told ANI.

The BJP had to distance itself from his outburst against the Supreme Court and CJI Sanjiv Khanna.



Dubey is serving his fourth term as the Lok Sabha MP from Godda, Jharkhand.

Also Read | ‘Very alarming,’ say researchers on detecting microplastics in human ovary follicular fluid