/Noida woman travels to sector 18 multi-level parking facility, jumps to death

In a tragic incident, a 49-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at the Sector 18 multi-level parking facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday afternoon. Police suspect the incident to be a case of suicide. The family members of the woman, identified as Seetu Talwar were contacted by the police after the incident who said she was suffering from depression for a long time.

According to her relatives, she had attempted suicide on a number of occasions earlier too.

The incident took place when Talwar, hired an e-rickshaw to reach the parking facility in Sector 18 of Noida. After reaching the spot she reportedly climbed to the second floor of the multi-level parking and allegedly jumped to her death.

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"We are scanning CCTV cameras to check movement inside the building. She is suspected to have jumped from the first or second floor of the six-floor multi-level parking," said one police officer

Immediately after the incident police team rushed to the spot after a PCR call and the family members were informed. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

“A team from Sector 20 police reached the spot and took the woman to a private hospital in Sector 27, where she was declared dead on arrival by the doctor,” added the officer, as reported by Hindustan Times.

According to the police Talwar was residing in sector 29 of Noida with her husband who had retired from the India Air Force and started his own business.

During investigation it came to light that the woman hadn't informed her family members before leaving home.