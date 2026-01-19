/Noida techie death: Engineer sacked, staff get show cause notices

In the death of software engineer whose car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Noida's Sector 150, Noida Authority has sacked a junior engineer. Also, show-cause notices have been served to other officials responsible for traffic-related works in the area. In a statement released by the authority on Sunday night, it was said that the services of junior engineer Naveen Kumar of the Noida Traffic Cell was terminated with immediate effect.

Detailed report has also been sought from the concerned departments regarding the allotment and construction activities of the developer, Lotus.

Review of safety arrangements at the site has also been ordered by the CEO, reported news agency PTI. All departments have been instructed to re-inspect safety measures at ongoing construction projects across Noida to avoid any such incident in the future.

Meanwhile an FIR has been registered against the builder for causing ‘death by negligence’, as as friends blame rescue teams for slow response.

How did the accident happen?

Yuvraj Mehta, 27, lost his life after his SUV plunged into a 70-feet-deep ditch filled with water amid dense fog in Noida.

Despite managing to call his father and friend, Mehta could not be rescued in time. While some people passing by tried to help him after hearing his screams, they couldn’t as the car was completely submerged.

Yuvraj, who worked in a data science company in Gurugram, was heading home when the incident took place in Noida’s Sector 150.