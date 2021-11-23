No scientific evidence to support need for booster shot to fight Covid, says Indian medical body chief

As several countries around the world are looking to give booster shots to people of different age groups, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said on Monday that there is no scientific evidence so far to support the need for such a dose against COVID-19.

The completion of the second dose for India's adult population seems to be the topmost priority of the government as of now.

Also Read | COVID-19: Delhi reports 29 fresh cases, no death for sixth consecutive day

As per the sources, the issue of the booster dose is likely to be discussed in the next meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI).

"Administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all adult population and ensuring that not only India but the entire world gets vaccinated is the priority of the government for now. More so, there is no scientific evidence so far to support the need for a booster vaccine dose against COVID-19," Bhargava told PTI.

Also Read: In a break from protocol, India’s defence minister visits Bangladesh High Commission

Over the possibility of administering a booster shot, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said that adequate stocks are available and the aim is to complete the vaccination of the target population with two doses. Afterwards, a decision on booster dose would be taken based on expert recommendation.

(With inputs from agencies)