No registration for medical students studying in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir & Ladakh: Medical Council of India 

The medical council of India (MCI) has said that any qualification obtained from illegally occupied Indian Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will not be recognized to allow the modern medicine in India.

In an order issued on Monday, Secretary-General of MCI, Dr R K Vats said that “This is to inform all concerned that the entire territories of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India. Pakistan is in the illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the territory,” adding that Pakistan is in the illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the territory.”

The order further reads that “any medical institution in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (PoJKL) requires permission/recognition under Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Such permission has not been granted to any medical college in POJKL.”

This order would mean that qualifications obtained from any medical colleges located in these occupied areas of India will not be entitled for grant of registration under the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 to practice modern medicine in India.

Talking to WION over the phone, president of Jammu & Kashmir Medical Council president Dr Saleem Ur Rehman said that “we have standard guidelines as per MCI. Anyone coming from any country will have to get his qualifications verified from Ministry of Home affairs. Then we do the registration.” While the Registrar of IMC in J&K, Vijay Gupta, told WION an order has been issued.

Many students from J&K in the past would go to Pakistan to study medicine, several of them on the recommendations of separatist leaders and there would be a special quota for J&K students reserved by the Pakistan government.