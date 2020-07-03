No party should engage in any action that may escalate situation: China after PM Modi’s visit to Ladakh

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh on Friday to review the border situation, China said that negotiations are on between both the countries to “lower the temperatures” and “no party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation”.

“India and China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic channels. No party should engage in any action that may complicate the situation at this point,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said at the regular ministry briefing on Friday.

Meanwhile, during his speech, the Indian prime minister said: "Your valour, respect and sacrifice towards mother earth cannot be compared," the Indian prime minister told the troops at the border, adding: "your courage is higher than the mountains where you are posted."

"The whole country has faith on you," PM Modi said. "Self-reliant India becomes stronger because of you," PM Modi asserted.

"The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India's strength," the PM said.

"I pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley, from Leh, Ladakh to Kargil and Siachen and to Galwan Valley, everyone is a witness to the valour of Galwan soldiers."

(With inputs from agencies)