No free Covid treatment if not vaccinated in this southern Indian state

In a bid to improve the vaccination rate, the chief minister (CM) of India’s south Kerala state announced that those who are not following COVID-19 prevention measures, like vaccination, will not be provided free treatment.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan also said that teachers and staff of educational institutions who have not taken both doses of the vaccine due to any illness or allergies, must produce a government doctor's certificate or they should get vaccinated before taking classes.

If they do not get vaccinated, they will have to get a negative RT-PCR test every week at their own cost, he said and added that these directions were being issued to ensure safety of the students going back to school and colleges.

These directions would also apply to employees working in offices and public places, he said in the meeting according to the release.

The CM, in a Covid review meeting, said the government will not pay for the treatment of those who become COVID positive without receiving the vaccine, according to a release issued by the state government. Those who are unable to get vaccinated due to diseases, allergies, etc. should produce a government doctor's certificate, he said.

He further said that the health department has been directed to organise a special vaccination drive from December 1 to 15 in the state and District Collectors have been asked to make preparations for the same.

In view of the new variant of coronavirus, he has directed strengthening of the vigilance, including strict checking of travel history of those arriving from abroad, in the state and ensuring adherence to the COVID protocols without any lapse, the release said.

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 5,405 fresh COVID-19 cases and 403 deaths, raising the caseload to 51,35,390 and the toll to 40,535 respectively.

