No flights, no trains and no buses: India halts its transport network to contain coronavirus

The government has decided to restrict domestic transport services—railways, flights and interstate buses—across the country on a massive scale that has never been witnessed by the country.

All domestic flights from midnight on March 24 have been cancelled. However, these restrictions will not apply to cargo flights.

"Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24/3/2020," the Ministry said in a statement.

The deadly coronavirus has claimed 15,303 lives and infected 349,676 people globally.

“Our biggest challenge is how do we break this chain of transmission,” Lav Agarwal, a senior health ministry official, said at a briefing in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Centre and state governments have decided to completely lock down 19 states and 6 Union Territories across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported till March 31.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Railways decided to cancel all train services till March 31.

The Railways said that movement of goods trains will continue to ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the government of India has asked state governments to strictly enforce lockdown and take legal action against violators, according to an official statement issued on Monday.