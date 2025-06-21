Nitsh Kumar raises Social Security Pension to Rs 1100 ahead of Assembly elections

In view of the Assembly elections in Bihar later this year, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced to increase the pension under the Social Security Pension Scheme from Rs 400 to Rs 1100. The beneficiaries will get the new pension amount from the month of July into their bank accounts on 10th of every month.

Making the announcement on X, Nitish Kumar wrote, “I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, widowed women, elderly and disabled people will now get a pension of Rs 1100 instead of Rs 400 every month."

"All the beneficiaries will get pension at the increased rate from the month of July. It will be ensured that this amount is sent to the account of all the beneficiaries on the 10th of the month. This will help 1 crore 9 lakh 69 thousand 255 beneficiaries a lot," the post further read.

He said that the elderly are an integral part of the society and deserve a dignified life

"The elderly are a precious part of society and ensuring their dignified living is our top priority. The state government will continue to make efforts in this direction," he added.

Bihar, which has 243 Assembly seats, is likely to go to the polls in October-November this year. A strong battle is expected between the JD(U)-BJP combine and the RJD of Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been out of power for close to two decades.