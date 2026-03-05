'New govt will be formed...': Nitish Kumar era ends in Bihar as CM moves to Rajya Sabha, hectic parleys underway for new leadership

Almost four months after being sworn in for a record 10th term as Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar has confirmed that he is moving to Rajya Sabha. In a post on X, Nitish Kumar said that he is seeking to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. He said that new government will be formed with his “full cooperation and guidance.” The Janata Dal (United) supremo, accompanied by other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates, is expected to reach the Assembly around 11.30 am to submit his papers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be in Patna today. His exit has triggered chatter over his successor and if reports are to be believed, the BJP, who is in alliance with JDU in the state, will chose its party leader for the top post this time.

Explaining his decision, Nitish Kumar said that since the beginning of his parliamentary journey, he wanted to become the member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. “For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication. It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity. For this, I have expressed my gratitude to you many times in the past as well,” he added in his farewell post thanking the people of the state.