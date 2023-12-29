Nicaragua flight controversy: EXPOSED modus operandi prompts nearly 600 Indians in Dubai to return

Amid the controversy over the Legend Airlines flight bound for Nicaragua, carrying 303 Indians, which was halted in France over alleged human trafficking suspicions, a travel agent from Punjab has revealed alarming details to a local media outlet.

He reportedly said that nearly 600 Indians are awaiting similar flights in Dubai and after the modus operandi was exposed the agents were prompted to advise these individuals to make a return to their homeland.

The agent reportedly said, "Now that the modus operandi has been exposed, agents have asked them to return to India. According to my information, 500 to 600 immigrants are in Dubai." The agent, while speaking to the Indian Express newspaper, disclosed that the flight that was grounded was the third such flight to Nicaragua in 2023 alone.

Nicaragua and El Salvador are being chosen as points of entry for immigrants trying to reach the US border due to the geographical challenges posed by the Darién Gap, a dense and perilous rainforest that spans the border between Colombia and Panama.

Direct flights to Nicaragua and El Salvador enable immigrants to bypass the challenging conditions of the Darién Gap and begin their journey with a higher level of safety and convenience.

Speaking over the flight which was grounded in France, the agent said, “The flight had only stopped at the France airport for fuel refill. Somehow, information leaked that it was a ‘donkey flight’. An inquiry was conducted. There were over 300 passengers, including 12 minors. Eleven sought asylum in France. Two passengers had fake passports. Excluding asylum seekers and those with fake passports, all passengers returned to India."

Quoting the travel agent, the media outlet said, "Two flights had landed similarly. It seems some agents leaked the information about the modus operandi to attract more youths to use this route to earn more money."

How much do the agents charge?

The 'donkey charges' for such flights range from Rs 40 lakh to 45 lakh (nearly $48k), with some money paid in advance and a substantial sum paid upon reaching the US border.

Another detail that was shared by the agent to the media outlet was that earlier the illegal immigrants were put on direct flights from India to El Salvador however that changed when authorities in the Central American country imposed a fee of $1,000 on these immigrants.

Watch | Russian FM calls Zelensky's peace formula 'figment of sick imagination' × With the controversy still in the limelight, a smuggler from Hyderabad, Shashi Kiran Reddy, who is linked to a Gujarat-based trafficking case, has emerged to be the alleged mastermind behind the Nicaragua-bound flight that was grounded.