/NIA launches multi-location searches in Shopian district

The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations in south Kashmir’s Shopian district as part of an ongoing investigation linked to organisations recently brought under scrutiny by authorities.

According to officials, one of the key searches was carried out at Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom, an educational institution in Imam Sahib area of Shopian that was recently declared an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Officials said teams of the agency arrived at the premises early in the morning and launched a detailed search operation in the presence of security personnel.

Sources added that the NIA also raided the residence of Shahzada Aurangzeb at Mool Chitragam in Shopian. Aurangzeb is reported to be a former district Ameer of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami in the district. The searches are believed to be part of the agency’s wider efforts to investigate activities linked to organisations banned under the UAPA.

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Meanwhile, another raid was reported at Jamiat-ul-Banaat, a girls’ educational wing located in Lal Bazar. Sources said NIA teams, accompanied by police and paramilitary personnel, carried out searches at the premises as part of simultaneous operations across Kashmir.

Witnesses in Shopian said security forces had sealed off areas around the targeted locations during the searches, while movement in the vicinity remained restricted for some time. However, no official statement had been issued by the agency regarding arrests or recoveries till the filing of this report.