New Parliament Building: These parties will boycott the inaugural function | Full list

India’s new Parliament building is set to inaugurate on Sunday, May 28. Ahead of the inauguration, it has been caught up in a political tussle. Many of the opposition parties have raised objections over the new Parliament and have decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony on Sunday.

A total of 19 like-minded parties in the opposition have rallied up against the Centre at the inauguration event and released a joint statement expressing discontent against Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, “completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu.”

They claimed that this decision is “not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy.”

As a result, opposition parties, including the Congress, Left and TMC, collectively announced their decision to boycott the inauguration terming it as an “undignified act”. List of parties who will boycott the inauguration of new Parliament building The Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), AAP, CPI-M, CPI, SP, NCP, SS (UBT), RJD, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK, RLD are the signatories of the joint statement.

Congress: The party is likely to join other opposition parties in boycotting the new Parliament building inauguration. Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said, “One question for the government -- why are you insulting the president who happens to be a woman from a humble background? Is it because she comes from a humble background? The president is the first citizen of the country and why are you not getting the new building of Parliament, which is called the pillar of democracy, inaugurated by her?"

Shiv Sena: Uddhav Thackery faction leader Sanjay Raut said, “All opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28th May and we will also do the same.”

DMK: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva told ANI the party will boycott the new Parliament building inauguration.

RJD: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has confirmed to ANI that the party will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building in Delhi on May 28.

NCP: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson said the party will not attend the inaugural function of the New parliament building, party has decided to stand with other like-minded opposition parties on this issue.

VCK: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will boycott the new Parliament building inauguration in Delhi.

TMC: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien said in a tweet, “Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules -- it is the foundation of Indian democracy. Prime Minister Modi doesn't get that. For him, Sunday's inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out.”

AAP: As per Aam Aadi Party’s statement, they will also boycott the May 28 inauguration. “Aam Aadmi Party will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on 28th May. AAP has taken this decision in view of the questions being raised regarding the matter of not inviting the President to the inauguration ceremony,” said in the statement.

CPI (M): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has also announced to skip the inauguration ceremony. CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Dr John Brittas confirmed the news to ANI. "Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration. Unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: "There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses..." CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted. New Parliament building The foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid on December 10, 2020, by PM Modi. The newly constructed Parliament building has been built in record time with quality construction.

The new building will work to further enrich India’s glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values. It is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which help the Members to perform their functions in a better way. The new Parliament will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. At present, only 543 members can sit in the Lok Sabha while 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

