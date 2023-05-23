Indian woman's record-breaking birth spree delivers five babies at once

A woman in eastern India's Jharkhand state gave birth to five children at once. The delivery took place in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in state capital Ranchi, about 1,300 km southeast of New Delhi.

All five babies are reportedly in a healthy condition. They have been kept in the Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for observation.

"A woman from Chatar has given birth to five children at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at RIMS," Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences wrote on Twitter.

"The babies are under the supervision of doctors in the NICU. A successful delivery was conducted under the leadership of Dr. Shashi Bala Singh," it added.

While the newborn babies are reported to be underweight, they remain stable. All five babies and their mother are currently being monitored by a team of doctors.

Five children born at once are known as the quintuplets.

Quintuplets occur naturally in 1 in 55 million births. The first quintuplets known to survive infancy were the identical female Canadian Dionne Quintuplets, born in 1934.

With India lately acquiring the status of being the most populous nation on the planet, by virtue of its sheer size of the population, the rare birth events such as the one reported from Jharkhand on Tuesday are not as rare in the country of over 1.4 billion people.

In September 2019, 73-year-old Erramatti Mangayamma in Andhra Pradesh state gave birth to twins and is believed to be the oldest person ever to give birth. She became pregnant through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and doctors delivered the babies via caesarian section. Most babies born at once A South African woman in June 2021 reportedly gave birth to 10 babies, 7 boys and 3 girls, in what became a new world record.

Prior to that, in May 2021, 25-year-old Halima Cissé from Mali gave birth to nine babies.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the greatest officially recorded number of children born to one mother is 69.

Her name is unknown, but we know she was the first wife of Feodor Vassilyev (b. 1707–c.1782), a peasant from Shuya, Russia.

She gave birth to 16 pairs of twins, seven sets of triplets and four sets of quadruplets.

