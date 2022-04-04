A remarkable rise in life expectancy in India but efforts needed to improve country's healthcare: Report

A comprehensive report on India's health system published by the global health governing body World Health Organization (WHO) highlights how the policies and the entire system coming along.

As per the report, India is broadly performing better than ever to treat those who are sick, however, the nation has faced new challenges as types of diseases have changed.

India Health System Review shows that the average age of Indians has increased, however, the cost of treatment is also becoming expensive day by day.

As per the WHO's report, overall India has taken necessary steps in the field of health care but a lot still needs to be done.

The average age in India increased

The report states that the average age in the country has increased. In 1970, the average Indian lived 47 years, but it increased to 70 years in 2020. However, the average age in Sri Lanka is 74 years and in China, the average age is 75 years.

The average age of women has increased by 24 years while the average age of men has increased by 20 years. The average age of women is 71 years and that of men is 68 years.

The report stated, "The number of years an average Indian can expect to live at the time of their birth has increased sharply, from 47.7 years in 1970 to 69.6 years in 2020, a gain of more than two decades."

"Life expectancy at birth among Indian women increased by 24 years between 1970 and 2016, more than that of men, who experienced an increase of 20 years over the same period. In addition, at 60 years of age, the average life expectancy for men is 15 years compared to 17 years for women," it added.

The report also mentioned India’s infant mortality rate (IMR). In 1970, out of 1000, 132 infants died at the time of birth. The latest data shows improvement as in 2020, 32 out of 1,000 newborns were killed.

Important to note that, the cases of death of women during delivery have also decreased. According to 1990 data, 556 out of 10,000 women died during delivery. By 2018, this figure has come down to 113 per 10,000.

Cost of treatment

The report shows that the nation requires more efforts to overhaul the health facilities. According to the report, 70 per cent of OPD services, 58 per cent of admitted patients and 90 per cent of the medicines and tests are still in private hands.

The data shows that easy access to potential cures and treatment of the diseases are still out of the common man's reach.

The ratio of doctors and nurses has improved compared to earlier data but the overall situation is still bad.

10,000 people now have 9.28 per cent of doctors in India and there are 24 nurses per 10,000 people. Also, there are about nine pharmacists per 10,000 people.

The report also mentions that spending on public health in India is very low.