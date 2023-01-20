New Parliament building: Centre releases pics, check opening date, cost & all you need to know

The new building of the Parliament of India is anticipated to serve as the site of the second half of the Budget session. Ahead of this, the Centre has released fresh images of the new Parliament building also known as sansad bhavan in Hindi. The construction of the new Parliament building is already in full throttle. Being constructed by Tata Projects Limited as a part of the Central Vista project, the new Parliament building will have larger halls, a library, plenty of parking, and committee rooms. Modern amenities are available in the hallways and offices. Before we take a glance at few glimpses of the Indian Parliament building, here few updates.

When will the new Parliament building open?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020. According to several reports, the new Parliament building will open somtime in the month of March.

How much is the new Parliament building cost?

The new Parliament building has a cost of Rs. 862 crores. The construction contract was awarded to Tata Projects Ltd. (TPL) in September 2020 by Central Public Works Department (CPWD) after bidding. The construction of the building started on 1 October 2020 after a foundation-laying ceremony.

Here's the latest pictures of the building released by Centre

Parliament Building Central Lounge: The open courtyard will be followed by the centre lounge in the new Parliament structure. The banyan tree, India's national tree, serves as its inspiration.

Library at New Parliament Building

New Parliament Building Office Spaces

Constituational Hall at New Parliament Building

Revamped Parliament Building

Rajya Sabha or Upper House at new Parliament Building

Lok Sabha or Lower House at new Parliament Building

Design of the new Parliament Building: According to the government, the new building's offices would be furnished with the most recent communications equipment.

Parliament Building Ensemble: According to the Indian government, the new and current buildings will function as a whole to ensure the seamless operation of the Parliament.