New Delhi's indoor air pollution levels worse than outdoors, experts warn

All residents of India’s national capital city, New Delhi, and its neighbouring areas have been struggling to catch their breath amid rising pollution and smog in the city. Now, research has claimed that the pollution levels of indoor air pollution, too, have reached an alarming level.

The study conducted by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) claims that the indoor air pollution levels in New Delhi is nearly twenty times more than the World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

Also read | Ready for lockdown to curb air pollution, Delhi govt tells Supreme Court

As per the experts, the levels of PM 2.5 were found to be much higher than the levels of outdoor air pollution reported on government portals. PM 2.5 are the tiny particles in the air which can even cause extreme damage to lungs.

"In Delhi, the bottom line is, whether someone is rich or poor, no one gets to breathe clean air," said Kenneth Lee, the lead author of the study. "It is a complex vicious cycle. When you do not know about the pollution levels inside your homes, you do not worry about it, and hence you are less likely to take corrective actions. Only with increased awareness, demand for clean air may gain momentum."

Also read | Low-intensity blast at Delhi court leaves one police constable injured, proceedings suspended

Experts have claimed that majority people are being exposed to air pollution indoors rather than outdoors. Indoor air pollutant levels are two to five times higher indoors in comparison to outdoors, as per experts of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

This study result has come at a time when Delhi recorded one of its worst November air pollution levels in the last six years. Government data showed that the residents were not able to get even a single day of ‘good’ air quality for the entire month of November this year.

Due to the alarmingly high air pollution levels, the chief minister of the national capital had also announced a temporary closure of schools, and the Supreme Court had also issued a warning to the Delhi government.