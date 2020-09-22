Nepal publishes anti-India school book with revised map

After unveiling a new political map that claimed Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh of India's Uttarakhand as part of its sovereign territory, Nepal government has issued a book as study material for Nepal's political geography for its higher secondary school students.

The book dwells on border disputes, mainly with the India in a move that could further shrink the space for bilateral talks.

The move caused outrage in India because it included Indian Territory in Nepal’s map.

The book, titled Nepalko Bhubhaag Ra Seemasambandhi Swadhyay Samagri (Nepal’s territory and reading materials for border issues) is far more than an academic misadventure.

The new book is for the 9th and 12th classes have a preface written by Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel.

Nepal in May released the revised political and administrative map of the country laying claim over the three strategically important areas in Uttarakhand, more than six months after India published a new map in November 2019.

Following the endorsement of the new map by the Nepal Cabinet, then government spokesperson and Finance Minister Yuvaraj Khatiwada told the media that the government had decided to update the schedule of the Constitution and school curriculum incorporating the new political map. India in its response said that it had already made its position clear on it.

The India-Nepal bilateral ties came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

Nepal reacted sharply to the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through Nepalese territory. India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its territory.

