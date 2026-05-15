/NEET-UG 2026 paper leak originated from 'NTA source', CBI tells court; 2 more arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation informed a Delhi court on Thursday (May 14) that the leaked NEET-UG 2026 question paper was traced back to a source within the National Testing Agency (NTA). The revelation was recorded in an order passed by Special Judge Ajay Kumar Gupta of the Rouse Avenue Courts while granting seven-day CBI custody of five accused in the case. According to the court order, the accused Shubham Khairnar had obtained the said paper from another person from Pune, who had obtained the same from his NTA source. The CBI told the court it is now attempting to identify the NTA officials and other government personnel allegedly involved in leaking the examination paper.

The case emerged after NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled on May 12, just nine days after more than 2.27 million candidates appeared for the medical entrance examination across 551 cities nationwide. Central agencies had confirmed that the question paper had been compromised. In its remand application, the CBI said that a PDF containing nearly 500-600 questions was circulating on Telegram as early as April 29, four days before the examination. Investigators later found that 180 of those questions were ‘precisely identical’ to the actual NEET-UG paper. The agency said it needed custody of the accused to unearth a larger conspiracy and the source of the leaked NEET-UG 2026 question paper, and also to identify the officials of NTA and other departments linked to the leak.

The five individuals remanded to CBI custody are Yash Yadav from Gurugram, Mangilal Khatik, Vikash Biwal, Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Shubham Khairnar from Nashik. All were brought to Delhi on transit remand from their respective states. Separately, the agency arrested Dhananjay Lokhanda from Ahilyanagar and Manisha Waghmare from Pune on Thursday. CBI officials conducted raids at 14 locations over the past 24 hours and recovered digital evidence, including mobile phones, incriminating chats, and leaked question papers. Investigators said some deleted data would require forensic examination. A CBI team also visited the NTA headquarters in Delhi to gather documents relevant to the investigation.

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“Several other suspects are currently being examined,” a CBI spokesperson said. According to the investigation so far, Khairnar allegedly received the leaked paper from the unnamed Pune-based contact before informing Yash Yadav in April that Mangilal Khatik was willing to pay ₹10-12 lakh for leaked NEET questions for his younger son. On April 29, Khairnar allegedly shared 500-600 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology questions with Yadav via Telegram. Yadav reportedly knew Mangilal’s elder son Vikash Biwal from NEET coaching classes in Rajasthan’s Sikar, which investigators say helped establish the connection.

The CBI alleged that the deal was finalized at ₹10 lakh, provided that at least 150 questions matched the actual NEET examination paper. Investigators claimed Mangilal received printed copies of the leaked paper and distributed them among relatives and acquaintances scheduled to appear for the exam. “All communication with Yash Yadav was made by Mangilal. The PDFs were printed, and three printed sets were distributed,” the agency said. The agency further alleged that Yadav encouraged Vikash to recruit additional candidates in order to recover money spent obtaining the leaked questions. Candidate details were reportedly shared via WhatsApp and Instagram. Senior public prosecutor Neetu Singh told the court that investigators needed to “probe a larger conspiracy to unearth how the examination paper was leaked and how far it was distributed.”

He added that the role of public servants connected to the offence still needed investigation, including possible involvement of the printing press hired by the accused persons. The CBI argued that custodial interrogation was necessary to prevent further commission of similar offences involving leakage of question papers, to identify and apprehend other co-accused persons involved in the offence.