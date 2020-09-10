Need to maintain peace and tranquility at LAC, Jaishankar to China's foreign minister

In over two hours long meet in Moscow, India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar called on the Chinese side the need to maintain peace and tranquillity at the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Watch:

Both foreign ministers met for the first time amid the growing tensions on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO Foreign Ministers meet.

Also Read: India-China corps commander level talks soon; forces just 300 meters away in some places

It is the first in-person meet between the two ministers since the India- China tension started in May. Both FMs had spoken to each other after the Galwan incident in June in which India lost 20 soldiers. China also suffered casualty but never came out with the figures.

During that conversation, the Indian side had told the Chinese side that "Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties", Ministry of external affairs readout said.

Both FMs have been face-to-face thrice in Moscow on Thursday - first at SCO FMs meet, then for the Russia, India and China FMs lunch and later for the bilateral meet. Last week saw the defence ministers of the two countries meeting on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers meet in Moscow.