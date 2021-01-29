Naxals kill former colleague who turned cop in Chhattisgarh 

Naxals killed and set on fire a former colleague, who had joined the police force after quitting the outlawed party, in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police told PTI on Friday.

Rebels attacked Somdu Ram Poyam, also known as Mallesh, a constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), with sharp weapons on Thursday evening at Kotrapal village under Jangla police station limits, a senior official said.

The policeman's brother, who is a Jan militia commander of Maoists in the area, was also allegedly involved in the attack, he said.

After quitting the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 2014, Poyam had joined the DRG and was posted, he said.

As per preliminary information, the victim had gone to meet his relatives in the village where ultras, including his brother, brutally thrashed him and killed him with sharp weapons, the official said.

The ultras also set the victim's body on fire in front of his family members and fled the scene, he said.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team was sent to the scene on Friday morning to collect the victim's remains, he said.

A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the Naxals involved in the killing, the official added.