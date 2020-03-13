National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah released from detention

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference(NC) leader Farooq Abdullah was released from detention on Friday.

Abdullah was in detention since August 5, 2019.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Section 19(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, the government hereby revokes the detention order bearing No. DMS/PSA/120/2019 issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar," the government said, in a statement.

Abdullah was booked under the Public Safety Act(PSA) as the government moved to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August.

The National Conference leader was booked along with NC vice-president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti who remain in detention.

"I can't believe I`m free. I hope everybody else is released too. I will attend Parliament if allowed. And once I am there, I will raise the problems being faced by the people of Kashmir," Abdullah said after being released.

Abdullah's daughter Safia Abdullah Khan expressing hder joy, said: "My father is a free man again."