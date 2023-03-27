Namibian Cheetah Sasha dies in Indian state of Madhya Pradesh from Kidney disease

A total of eight cheetahs were introduced to India from Namibia in September last year as part of the world's first inter-continental transfer of large wild carnivorous animals. It included five females and three males that were introduced at Kano National Park (KNP) in the India state of Madhya Pradesh.

One of the these five female cheetahs died on Monday after developing a kidney infection in January. During a daily monitoring check, Sasha had displayed signs of weakness and exhaustion. A medical checkup found that she was dehydrated and had issues with her kidneys.

Her creatinine levels were quite high, which suggested a kidney illness, according to a blood test. However, the other cheetahs in the park are in good health condition.

The historic Cheetah reintroduction excercise was part of India's goal to bring back cheetahs nearly 70 years after they became extinct. The creatures, however, are not Asiatic Cheetahs, as the nation formerly possessed. Instead, they are a distinct subspecies.

“Sadly, Sasha succumbed to renal failure. She was under the care of Project Cheetah veterinarians for a few months, so this was not unexpected. Kidney disease and renal failure are a problem for all cats, but this can be especially bad for cheetahs, which are by nature delicate creatures," said Dr Laurie Marker, Founder and Executive Director for Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF).

Sasha was an orphan who was saved by the Cheetah Conservation Fund and had be operated upon before being transferred to India, according to statements by Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in February.

