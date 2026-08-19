/Nalanda mid-meal scare: 36 students fall ill after consuming meal contaminated with detergent

At least 36 girl students at a government middle school in Bihar's Nalanda district fell ill on Tuesday (Aug 19) after consuming their regular mid-day meal. The incident took place at the middle school in Parasi, located within the Noorsarai police station area. According to school principal Shailendra Kumar Singh, the meal consisting of soybean rice was supplied by an NGO in accordance with the standard menu. Shortly after the food was served, some students noticed a lack of salt. Local residents reported that salt and washing detergent powder were kept together in the school kitchen, leading the cook to mistakenly use detergent instead of salt.

Affected students soon began experiencing dizziness and vomiting. Initial treatment was administered at the school premises, but they were subsequently transferred to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital as their symptoms persisted.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jay Prakash Singh visited the medical facility to monitor the situation, confirming that all hospitalised children were safe and in stable condition. Additionally, Bihar Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar arrived at the hospital to check on the students and confer with attending physicians regarding their recovery. Authorities have announced that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the preparation error.

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To prevent similar accidents in the future, educational authorities and local administration are facing mounting pressure to enforce stricter safety protocols across all government-run institutions. Kitchen management in public schools has come under intense scrutiny, with child rights advocates calling for a mandatory overhaul of how food supplies, condiments, and cleaning agents are stored. Currently, many rural schools struggle with limited infrastructure, often forcing staff to store cooking ingredients and cleaning supplies in cramped, poorly organised spaces.

Experts emphasise that proper training for mid-day meal staff, alongside strict categorisation and labelling of kitchen materials, is urgently required. The mid-day meal scheme is a critical lifeline for millions of underprivileged children across India, serving not only as an incentive for school attendance but also as a primary source of daily nutrition. Incidents involving food contamination whether accidental or due to negligence undermine public trust in these welfare programs and pose severe risks to student health.