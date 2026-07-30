/Month after backlash, West Bengal govt clarifies on eggs in mid-day meals amid ISKCON’s entry

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday (Jul 30) announced that his government will separately provide eggs to students in mid-day meal, even as the cooking and supplying meals in all government and government-aided schools in Kolkata would be undertaken by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). The CM clarified that this is a pilot project which will begin from August 1. This comes approximately a month after the Bengal government faced backlash after it announced that ISKCON would handle the mid-day meals in schools and eggs would not be given.

Adhikari has now said that that under this new scheme, ISKCON will take over the preparation of wholesome vegetarian meals, while the state government will handle the separate distribution of eggs via local Self-Help Groups (SHGs) starting the very same day. He made the statement while speaking at a School Composite Grant distribution programme held in the state secretariat Nabanna.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The government also announced providing financial assistance of over ₹296 crore to a total of 80,375 state-run schools from the event. “A pilot project will be launched from August 1 in which ISKCON will provide pure, satvik and protein-rich food in mid-day meals in schools in a large part of Kolkata. Eggs will be separately served in the mid-day meal by Self Help Groups (SHGs),” said Adhikari. Dipak Barman, state school education minister, said, “We will serve eggs once or twice a week.”