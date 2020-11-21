Nagrota incident: India summons Pak's top diplomat; lodges 'strong concerns'

ndia has summoned Pakistan's top diplomat in Delhi to strongly protest against the Nagrota terror and Islamabad's involvement in cross border terrorism.

The Pakistani CDA-charges de affairs was handed a protest note in which New Delhi conveyed its "strong concern" on the terror attack planned by Jaish e Mohammed in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest note asked Pakistan to "stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory and dismantle the terrorism infrastructure", top sources told WION.

He was also told that India is "firm and resolute" in taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier this week, a major terror attack was thwarted with the killing of 4 Jaish terrorists. The terrorists were neutralised at a toll plaza on Jammu--Srinagar national highway in Nagrota area of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan's involvement in the incident has emerged, especially in the supply of phones. The phones recovered from the slained terrorists have been manufactured by a Pakistani company.



On Thursday Indian Prime Minister held a review meeting attended by Home minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. The terrorists were planning a major attack ahead of the 26/11 attack anniversary.