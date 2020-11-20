Terrorists had planned attack on 26/11 anniversary: PM Modi holds review meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval after it was found that terrorists were planning a big attack on the anniversary of 26/11 terror attack, news agency ANI reported quoting govt sources.

Four JeM terrorists hiding in a lorry were gunned down by the security forces at the Ban toll plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district on Thursday in an early morning encounter that lasted for over three hours.

Mumbai had come under attack on November 26, 2008, when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists targeted the city in a series of coordinated shootings and bombings that injured over 300 and claimed the lives of 166 people in India's financial capital.

According to sources, the four terrorists are likely from the United Nations-designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). "These terrorists used old modus operandi and had recently infiltrated the Indian side. An investigation is underway," they added.

Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone had said that it was possible terrorists were planning a "big attack" and targeting the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory.

The DDC elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22.

The IG, Jammu Zone also informed that the kind of seizure from the encounter site is "unprecedented". "It's possible that they were planning a big attack. This kind of seizure is unprecedented. It is possible that they were targeting the DDC election. However, we are investigating," Singh said.

The encounter broke out after a truck was intercepted at 5 am on Thursday during a routine check.

"During the search, CRPF soldiers and police were fired upon using heavy ammunition, and grenades were also lobbed. More forces were called in and the encounter went on for 3 hours," the IG said.

