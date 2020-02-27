Myanmar President U Win Myint calls on External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Myanmar President U Win Myint called on External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday.

Myint, who arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday, is also slated to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues.

The Myanmar President, who is on a four-day visit to India, is accompanied by the First Lady Daw Cho Cho.

The President of Myanmar is also scheduled to visit Bodh Gaya and Agra during his tour.