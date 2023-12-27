MV Chem Pluto drone attack: Initial investigation of debris hints at Iran link, says report

Indian newspaper Hindustan Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that the initial investigation of the debris recovered from the Merchant Vessel (MV) Chem Pluto has hinted at the use of Iranian Shahed 136 loitering ammunition in the attack which was carried out while the ship was on its way to New Mangalore Port through the Arabian Sea.

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory has been carrying out the examination of the missile debris in Pune which is set to submit a full report in a week, claimed the report. The Shahed 136 is a variant of the Russian Geran-2 expendable drone and has a range of 2,500km as well as a warhead of 50kg and delta wings.

As per the report, the Indian Navy has recovered what looked like the loitering ammunition's burnt-out wings. The initial reports had suggested the involvement of two Iranian vessels - MV Saviz (general cargo and 100 nautical miles off the attacked ship) and MV Artenos (Bulk carrier 280 nautical miles of MV Chem Pluto) - in firing the missile, however, the Indian Navy did not find anything on the two vessels after the incident.

Experts carry out forensic analysis of debris

The experts suggested that the explosives had fully detonated while examining the debris and concluded that it was definitely a drone.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists, after preliminary analysis and sanitisation, said that the explosive charge on the drone "detonated completely causing extensive damage above the waterline".

"Remnants of projectile have been collected by the Indian Navy for further forensic analysis," said the Indian Navy, while speaking to the media. After the drone strike, India is now set to deploy warships, aircraft and other assets in the Indian Ocean to protect merchant vessels.

"In light of the recent maritime incidents in the Arabian Sea, IN has commenced focused maritime security operations in the region. The presence of IN warships and air surveillance in the region has been enhanced. Actions are being progressed in coordination with national maritime agencies towards ensuring the safety of merchant marine in the region," said the Navy.

Watch: WION access first images of damaged MV Chem Pluto, merchant ship that was attcked in Arabian Sea The destroyers have already been moved by the Navy and the Indian Coast Guard in the Arabian Sea. On Saturday (Dec 24), three warships - MV Mormugao, Kochi and Kolkata - as well as maritime patrol aircraft were deployed after the drone attack was reported by UK Maritime Trade Operations, or UKMTO.

The US Defence headquarters Pentagon stated that the ship was hit by "a one-way attack drone fired from Iran".

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government will track down those involved in the attacks on Merchant Navy ships, "even from the depths of the sea" and action will be taken against them.