Mumbai records 218 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths in one day; 64 dead in city

India's financial capital Mumbai on Friday reported 218 coronavirus cases and ten deaths taking the total number of cases to 993 in the city with 64 deaths.

In Gurugram in Haryana, the local administration has made wearing of masks outside compulsory. Any person found in violation of the instruction will punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the local administration officials said.

Elsewhere in Odisha, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 48 with 38 cases from Bhubaneswar in Khordha district. There are 45 active cases in the state, officials said.

The Tamil Nadu health officials said that out of the 77 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 70 belonged to those who had attended the "single source" event at Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported more coronavirus cases with a 40-year-old testing positive for the virus taking the total number of confirmed cases to 19.

In Tamil Nadu, the death toll rose after one patient died in Thoothukudi. The total number of those who have died due to virus in the state now stands at nine.