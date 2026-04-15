/Mumbai music festival tragedy: 2 college students dead after alleged MDMA overdose in Goregaon

At least two college students died due to an alleged drug overdose at a music event held in Goregaon, Mumbai, revealed police officials on Tuesday (Apr 14). The concert which happened on April 11 at the Nesco Centre was attended by around 4,000 people, and had an entry fee of INR 2,000. Reports suggest that the students may have consumed banned drug MDMA.
What happened?
At around 12 AM, three students that were attending the concert were rushed to hospital after they started experiencing breathing difficulties. While the identities of the victims are yet to be revealed, according to reports, the dead include a 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man. Some reports suggest that both the victims were aged 24 and were MBA students. Doctors have confirmed that the students died due to a drug overdose.
Who supplied the drugs?
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NDTV reports that the supplier of the banned drugs has been arrested. The supplier is also believed to be a college student, at least 5-6 were recovered from the accused's person. Investigators suggest that the drugs were brought from outside Mumbai.
The police have arrested five people, including two students, event organisers Vihaan alias Akash Samal, Sunny Vinod Jain of NESCO Event Organisation and Management, and Balakrishnan Balaram, a member of the internal security team.
In a statement, NESCO said it was cooperating with the police. "We understand the seriousness of the situation and are extending our full cooperation to the concerned authorities in their ongoing investigation. All relevant information and assistance are being provided to ensure that the facts are established at the earliest," a NESCO spokesperson said in a statement.
Videos of the event going viral on social media show young patrons consuming alcohol and intoxicants in the parking area.