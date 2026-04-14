/Lok Sabha seats to expand to 850 from 543, govt proposes constitutional amendment

The Union government has proposed a significant restructuring of the Lok Sabha, suggesting an increase in the strength of the House from 543 to 850 members. The move is part of The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which is expected to be taken up during a special parliamentary session scheduled for April 16–17. According to sources quoted by ANI, 815 seats are proposed for states and 35 for Union Territories, marking one of the most extensive changes to parliamentary representation in decades.

The Bill also seeks to amend Article 82, which governs delimitation after each Census. The proposed change would remove the mandatory requirement that delimitation must follow the first Census after 2026, effectively allowing constituency readjustment based on pre-2026–27 data. The government has linked the exercise to the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act, which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, set for rollout from the 2029 elections under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023.

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Women’s reservation and political consensus push



Addressing a public rally in Dehradun , Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the long-awaited implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which ensures 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, should be carried out before 2029, calling it the "sentiment of the nation" and the ‘desire of Nari Shakti.’ PM Modi also urged political parties to support the proposed constitutional changes, stressing early implementation of women’s reservation. He also called for a consensus, stating, “Let all political parties come together and advance this work concerning the rights of the country’s sisters and daughters.”

Under the existing constitutional framework, delimitation after the next Census was already mandated under the 106th Amendment Act, 2023, which links women’s reservation to constituency readjustment. The new proposal, however, seeks to alter the timing and basis of delimitation, potentially accelerating the process ahead of the next general elections.

Opposition concerns over federal balance and representation



The proposal has triggered political concern, particularly from opposition-ruled states, which argue that changes in delimitation could affect the balance of representation between northern and southern states. Critics have alleged that the move may reduce parliamentary representation for states with lower population growth.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has warned against what he described as attempts to ‘bulldoze’ constitutional amendments without adequate consultation. He said Tamil Nadu would launch protests if southern states’ interests are harmed, underscoring growing federal tensions around the proposed restructuring of India’s parliamentary map.