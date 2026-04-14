/Noida protest: Wage hike rollout, political blame game & digital networks under investigation — ALL WE KNOW SO FAR

Cars were torched, key roads blocked, and clashes broke out between industrial workers and police in Noida on Monday morning as a large-scale protest over wages turned violent. On Monday, factory workers in Phase 2 and other industrial clusters took to the streets, demanding better pay and improved working conditions. An estimated 40,000–45,000 workers gathered across more than 80 locations, blocking key roads including the Noida Expressway, NH-9, and the Chilla border, leading to severe traffic disruptions. The unrest has disrupted traffic, halted public movement, and severely affected daily life across key industrial and commercial zones. Here is a breakdown of developments so far on Tuesday:

Government response and efforts to restore order



Speaking at a rally on Monday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that the ongoing labour protest in Noida is a conspiracy to disrupt the state's growth and development. A day after the protests began, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced an interim minimum wage increase of around 21 per cent for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad. However, despite the move, the protesters have signalled that their agitation is not over yet.

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What the Yogi Adityanath Committee Decided? Who Benefits?

The high-level committee set up by the CM has approved an interim wage revision with effect from April 1, covering workers across skill categories in two of Uttar Pradesh’s key industrial districts. According to the Noida District Magistrate’s office, the revised minimum wages for Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad amount to an increase of nearly 21 per cent across categories.

Under the revised pay structure, monthly wages for unskilled workers have been raised from Rs. 11,313 to Rs. 13,690. Semi-skilled workers will now earn Rs. 15,059, up from Rs. 12,445, while skilled workers will receive Rs. 16,868, compared to the earlier Rs. 13,940. The adjustments broadly reflect the announced headline increase, marking a significant wage revision for the region. The protests stemmed from demands from UP govt to follow Haryana’s move to hike minimum wages by 35 per cent on Monday.

Protests continue despite wage revision



The wage revision has so far failed to disperse the protesting workers. On Tuesday morning, workers from the Hosiery Complex in Noida’s Phase 2 continued their sit-in, insisting that their demands go beyond the measures announced by the committee. Police personnel remain deployed in the area following Monday’s violence, when the demonstrations escalated into clashes and damage to property. Protesters gathered again in Phase 2 of Noida on Tuesday and resorted to stone-pelting

Stone-pelting reported amid riot situation Photograph: (ANI)

Police hold flag march in Noida Sector 121 amid wage protest tensions



Police carried out a flag march in Noida’s Sector 121 on Tuesday as a precautionary measure amid ongoing protests by workers demanding higher minimum wages. The march, involving heavy deployment of personnel, was aimed at maintaining law and order and reassuring residents as tensions continued across industrial areas.

Akhilesh Yadav attacks Yogi government over Noida unrest, alleges ‘big conspiracy’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticised the Yogi Adityanath government over the violent protests, alleging a “big conspiracy” behind the unrest. He claimed the situation was a result of the administration’s failure to address workers’ grievances in time, leading to widespread anger and escalation of tensions across industrial areas.

Rahul Gandhi backs Noida workers, calls Rs. 20,000 salary a “right”



Rahul Gandhi has also joined in. The Congress MP has backed protesting workers in Noida, blaming low wages, rising rent and inflation for their distress. In a post on X, he said, “What happened yesterday on the roads of Noida was the final cry of this country’s workers.” Highlighting wage gaps, he added, “A worker earns Rs. 12,000, rent is Rs. 4,000–7,000… by the time wages rise Rs.300, rent rises ₹500.” He said, “This is not greed but a right,” adding he stands with workers who are “the backbone of the country.” Soon, Congress also hit out at the BJP government claiming that India’s workforce is living under “immense pressure” due to the “failed policies” of the Modi government.



WhatsApp groups under scanner in Noida protest probe



Police investigating the Noida unrest have flagged the alleged use of WhatsApp groups to mobilise and radicalise participants as a key line of inquiry. According to police sources, several workers were added overnight to multiple groups via QR codes. These groups were reportedly created under different names, some resembling labour unions and worker organisations to appear legitimate. Investigators believe the digital networks were used to coordinate fresh gatherings on Tuesday, particularly in Phase 2 and nearby sectors.

Vehicle torched as protests turn violent Photograph: (ANI)

‘Provocative messages’ under probe in Noida protest escalation



Sources said WhatsApp groups linked to the Noida unrest were flooded with provocative and inflammatory messages, allegedly urging participants to intensify protests, confront authorities and escalate tensions on the ground. A digital forensic examination of mobile phones seized from detained individuals has reportedly revealed patterns of coordinated messaging. Police suspect these communications helped rapidly mobilise crowds and amplify tensions within a short span of time. Officials are now working to trace the origin of the groups, identify administrators and determine whether there was a larger organised effort behind the mobilisation.



DM Medha Roopam announces worker welfare measures

District Magistrate Medha Roopam announced a series of worker welfare measures following violent protests in Noida, urging labourers to maintain peace and stating that “violence is not the answer.” She said additional safeguards have been introduced to strengthen workers’ rights. “Bonuses will also be paid before November each year. Double pay will be paid for overtime work. Double pay will also be paid for working on weekly holidays,” she said. Roopam also announced the formation of sexual harassment committees at workplaces, to be chaired by women, along with the installation of complaint boxes to address grievances.



Over 300 detained, 7 FIRs filed

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said more than 300 people have been detained and seven FIRs registered in connection with the violent workers’ protest in Noida, according to the Times of India. She said police have been conducting continuous route marches since early morning to maintain law and order. Singh also pointed to the role of digital coordination, saying multiple WhatsApp groups had been created over the past two days using QR codes to add workers. She added that those responsible for inciting violence have been identified and arrested, with further investigation underway.