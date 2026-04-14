/The President vs. the Pope: Why are the world's most influential Americans divided over Iran?

On Sunday, Trump sharply criticised Pope Leo XIV in a social media post, calling him “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy”. He also claimed the Pope was elected because he was American and urged him to “focus on being a great pope, not a politician”, adding that his actions were harming the Church. According to CNN, the remarks drew criticism from Bishop Robert Barron, a member of Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission, who called them “entirely inappropriate and disrespectful” and said the President “owes the Pope an apology.” Trump then escalated the row further by posting an apparently AI-generated image depicting himself as a Christ-like figure healing a sick person. The image drew sharp criticism, with several groups, including supporters such as the Knights Templar International, calling it blasphemous. He later deleted the post and, on Monday.