Executing a blockade in one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors presents major logistical and legal challenges. Experts stress the need for “impartial enforcement” under international law, even as dense maritime traffic complicates monitoring. Sustaining such an operation would require significant US naval resources and clear legal direction from the administration. However, American officials have shared few operational details. One defence official told AP that the US currently has 16 warships in the region, though another noted none are stationed in the Persian Gulf, showing the complexity of enforcement. International ​Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez told Reuters that around 1,600 vessels and 20,000 seafarers are currently stuck in the ​Gulf.

