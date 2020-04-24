Mumbai man arrested for religious discrimination against a delivery boy

A Mumbai man was arrested by the local police for “outraging religious feelings”. He was arrested from his house after he discriminated with a food delivery boy on the basis of his religion. Gajanan Chaturvedi, a 51-year-old man, was booked under Section 295(A) of the IPC.

Gajanan had placed an online order for groceries through a leading food app. Later him and his wife went to the main gate of their residential complex to collect the order. while his wife was checking the order, he asked the name of the delivery boy. As soon as he realized the delivery boy belonged to a minority community, he refused to accept his order.

According to the officials and reports, the delivery boy was wearing a mask and gloves to avoid contact with anyone. He had taken all other necessary precautions stated by the health experts to avoid any form of risk. However, he was still humiliated by the customer.

The delivery boy, shocked by this behaviour, filed a case against Gajanan at the Kashimira police station. Senior police inspector of Kashimira police station, Sanjay Hazare, said that Gajanan was produced before the Thane session court and was released on a bail of Rs. 15,000 personal surety.

Even after such an incident, the delivery boy said he will continue to keep working as he loves his job which allows him to help people in some way during these testing times.

With a total of 5,652 positive cases, Mumbai has been identified as a hotspot for coronavirus in Maharashtra.