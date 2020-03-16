Mumbai is India's most 'forgetful' city, says Uber

Mumbai has been declared as India's most "forgetful" city, as per Uber's Lost and Found Index 2020 -- followed by Kolkata and Allahabad.

The list is an annual database compiled by the company, based on what passengers in different countries leave behind in Uber's taxis.

The company published its fourth list published this week.

Delhi was ranked fourth among the ten most forgetful cities, followed by Bangalore at number five.

The items which were left behind the most were mobile phones, followed by wallet and keys. The list of the top 20 most unique lost items also includes mangoes, safari suits, brooms, military shoes and copies of Becoming, Michelle Obama's memoir.

Uber found August 3, 2019 to be the "most forgetful" day in its survey. Thursdays and Fridays were the most "forgetful" days of the week, and afternoons - between 1 pm and 3 pm - are the most likely hours when people lose things.