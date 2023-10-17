Mumbai International Airport to remain shut for 6 hours today. Here's why

The Mumbai International Airport will remain temporarily closed on Tuesday. All services at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain suspended for six hours on Oct 17. The airport operator has informed via a statement that is done for post-monsoon maintenance activities.

“As a part of CSMIA's comprehensive post-monsoon runaway maintenance plan, both runways - RWY 09/27, and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on October 17. This scheduled temporary closure is a part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been duly issued in this regard six months in advance,” CSMIA spokesperson said in a statement.

How long flight operations will remain shut at Mumbai International Airport?

All flight-related operations will remain shut for six hours from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm IST. This is part of routine maintenance work and there is nothing to be worried about.

In May this year, the airport also conducted pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work on both the runways.

According to the airport authorities, the primary objective of the scheduled temporary closure is to undertake repair and maintenance activities which are essential to uphold the airport's infrastructure to the highest standards. As a part of CSMIA’s comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, both runways – RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on 17th October 2023, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs. We look forward to the cooperation and support from our passengers.#MumbaiAirport pic.twitter.com/FmxJuBktZE — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) September 22, 2023 × Passengers asked to cooperate

The Mumbai International Airport handles nearly 900 flights per day. To keep running everything smoothly, a yearly maintenance is conducted. The airport operator thus asked the cooperation and support from passengers.

“CSMIA in co-operation with all key stakeholders has effectively scheduled flights to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance. CSMIA looks forward to the cooperation and support from passengers,” its statement said.

In the recent month, domestic air traffic at Mumbai International Airport reached 108 percent of the pre-pandemic level in August 2019.

The airport saw over 4.32 million passengers, marking a 32 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase. International air traffic also rose by 33 percent, with more than 1.1 million passengers recorded.

There were a total of 20,711 domestic flights and 6,960 international air traffic movements at the airport during the same period.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE