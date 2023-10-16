India: Dozens detained over pro-Palestine protests, police say didn't give permission

At least 60 people, including students, were detained in the Indian capital city of New Delhi for organising a pro-Palestinian demonstration demanding diplomatic support for Palestine and denouncing Israel’s actions in Gaza, on Monday (Oct 16).

This comes after Israel declared war against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise against southern Israel over a week ago.

The Delhi police said that they had detained around 60 people for not taking prior permission for the protest, reported news agency PTI. The demonstration was held by the CPI (ML)-backed All India Students Association (AISA) and other student organisations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly expressed support for Israel.

After his previous call with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, the Indian PM took to X and said “People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”.

What happened at Jantar Mantar?

According to PTI, the protesters, most of them students and teachers from Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, took to Jantar Mantar and started raising slogans ‘Justice for Palestine,’ and ‘Gaza we are with you.’

“We are holding a demonstration and demanding diplomatic support for Palestine and actions against Israel, for violating human rights,” said Hemant, one of the demonstrators, as quoted by the news agency.

Subsequently, the Delhi police rounded the protesters up in buses and took them to an undisclosed location. The AISA has since released a statement demanding their release.

Support for Palestine

The CPI (ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya also visited the Palestine Embassy to express solidarity on behalf of the Indian people, in New Delhi, on Monday.

“We came here to express our solidarity on behalf of (the) Indian people. Right now, we all know whatever happened on the 7th of October but it has not stopped there. Right now what is happening in Gaza is nothing short of a very openly declared genocide,” Bhattacharya told ANI.

Adnan Abu al Haija, Ambassador of Palestine in New Delhi following his meeting with some leaders of the opposition, including a few Members of Parliament (MP) told ANI, “We discussed the situation in Gaza and in Palestine in general and they presented their solidarity with the Palestinian people…”

He added, “We hope India will play a good role in stopping the siege on our people of Gaza and putting pressure on the Israeli government for humanitarian aid to our people in Gaza…”

India’s stance on Israel-Hamas war

Since the incumbent PM took office New Delhi has moved closer to Israel despite historically backing the Palestinian cause which is partly thanks to the Netanyahu government.

However, opposition parties in New Delhi including the Indian National Congress (INC) or Congress party reiterated their support for Palestinians in a recent resolution passed a week ago.

On Thursday, (Oct 12) the Indian foreign ministry condemned the attack by Hamas in Israel as a "terrorist attack" and reiterated its longstanding position for an independent Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies)







