/Mumbai family death mystery deepens: Rat poison found in watermelon and victims’ bodies

In a shocking breakthrough in the mysterious deaths of four members of a family in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area, forensic investigators have confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide — a highly toxic chemical used in rat poison — in the victims’ bodies as well as in the watermelon they had consumed before falling ill.

The tragic incident took place on April 26 in south Mumbai, where 44-year-old businessman Abdulla Dokadia, his wife Nasrin Dokadia (35), and their two daughters, Ayesha (16) and Zaineb (13), suddenly developed severe health complications shortly after eating watermelon at home late at night.

According to police officials, the family members complained of uneasiness, vomiting and stomach pain before collapsing. Neighbours and relatives rushed them to the hospital, but doctors declared all four dead within hours. The sudden deaths had triggered panic and speculation across the city, with many initially suspecting food poisoning caused by contaminated watermelon.

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Soon after the incident, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) collected fruit samples from the house and from the fruit vendor linked to the purchase. Early tests reportedly found no harmful artificial colours, injections, or chemical ripening agents in the watermelon, creating confusion around the exact cause of death.

Now, the latest Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has dramatically changed the direction of the investigation.

Officials confirmed that zinc phosphide traces were detected in the victims’ viscera samples, stomach contents, liver, kidney, spleen, bile and abdominal fat. Most importantly, the same toxic substance was also found in the watermelon sample recovered from the family’s residence.

Investigators say zinc phosphide is a dangerous pesticide commonly used in rat poison and can turn fatal within minutes or hours if consumed in sufficient quantity. Forensic experts believe the poison may have been mixed or sprinkled onto cut fruit, though the exact source and method remain unclear.

Sources also revealed that forensic doctors noticed unusual green discolouration in some internal organs during postmortem examinations — a sign often linked to toxic poisoning.

Mumbai Police are now probing multiple angles, including accidental contamination, suicide, or deliberate poisoning. Officers are questioning family members, neighbours and the fruit supplier while awaiting further forensic analysis