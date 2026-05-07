/India releases documentary film on Operation Sindoor | WATCH

Indian Defence Minister on Thursday (May 7) released a documentary film on Operation Sindoor, marking its first anniversary. The 28-minute-long film, which was released during the Joint Commanders’ Conference in Jaipur, can be watched on YouTube. The documentary details the audacious mission undertaken by the Indian armed forces in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam attack.

Earlier, the Indian Army released a teaser for the documentary. The video opens with a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he warns terrorists and their handlers. It then shows how India and its armed forces prepared for Operation Sindoor following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack, and how the mission targeted terrorist networks based in Pakistan. Visuals of destruction at terror camps and military sites are also included.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, 2025, armed terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) opened fire at Hindu tourists in the Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. In the deadly attack, 26 innocent lives were lost.

The attack shook the entire nation, with India vowing strong action against cross-border terrorism and justice to those who lost their loved ones in the terror incident. Indian armed forces were on high alert as top officials held closed-door meetings. In a quick diplomatic move, India put the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan in abeyance a day after the attack and also closed its border crossings with Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor

On May 7, India retaliated against the devastating Pahalgam terror attack by launching precision strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes conducted under Operation Sindoor targeted the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba Muridke base. Over 100 terrorists were killed in the operation, including Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed.