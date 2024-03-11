Mumbai dockyard staff arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan agent

Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Monday (Mar 11) arrested a man from Mumbai's Mazagaon Dockyard for allegedly leaking information to India's neighbouring nation Pakistan. Notably, India's latest submarines are being fabricated and assembled in these docks.

A case has been registered by the ATS under the Official Secrets Act against the accused, who has been identified as Kalpesh Baikar, and others on his contact list.

The 31-year-old man is said to be a structural fabricator, a professional who specialises in structural steel and plate. He is accused of sending sensitive information to a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO). The Pakistani agent was reportedly a woman.

He came in contact with the agent through social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp between November 2021 and May 2023.

Local reports mentioned that the accused and the woman were in touch for months. Officers said he also got money in exchange for the information.

"Accused was interrogated by the Anti-Terrorism Squad. During the investigation, it was found that the suspect was introduced to a Pakistan based intelligence operative (PIO) through Facebook and WhatsApp between November 2021 and May 2023," the statement said.

"The suspect chatted with PIO on Facebook, WhatsApp account and was arrested by Indian government," it added.

The ATS officers have not revealed details of the information allegedly leaked to the Pakistani agent. Meanwhile, a probe has been launched.

Reports have mentioned that Baikar joined Mazgaon Shipbuilders in 2014. hails from Poynad in Alibaug, where he completed his schooling from KESNN high school and junior College & fitter trade from ITI Alibaug.

According to sources, Kalpesh had been chatting with a woman, who allegedly ensnared him. Then he is said to have shared important information with his social media friends in exchange for money.

A similar case happened in December last year when the Maharashtra ATS arrested 23-year-old Gaurav Patil for allegedly sharing confidential information with a PIO agent. Patil also worked at Mazgaon Dockyard in Mumbai.