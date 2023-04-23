Second of the eight felines brought to India under 'Project Cheetah' dies in Madhya Pradesh

Another one of the eight Namibian cheetahs brought to India as part of an ambitious reintroduction programme has died. The cheetah has been identified as 'Uday,' a male, but his cause of death is still unknown.

Talking to the PTI news agency, J S Chauhan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife, revealed that "during the inspection in the morning, a cheetah (Uday) brought from South Africa was found dull with head down following which veterinarians attending him alerted senior officials and the feline was taken out from the large enclosure for treatment. Unfortunately, around 4 pm, the cheetah passed away."

While Uday's exact cause of death is yet to be identified, an official release said that the officials found him sluggish in his boma (enclosure) and a closer inspection revealed he was staggering.

"As per the inspection conducted on Saturday evening, Uday was found healthy. During inspection on Sunday morning, the medical team found that the cheetah was ailing. Following a due process, the cheetah was tranquilised on the advice of wildlife veterinarians and treatment was started at 11 AM," said the release.

The feline was kept in an isolation ward under the observation of wildlife veterinarians. His treatment started at 11 am and by 4 pm, the animal died. To find the exact cause of death, a postmortem will be conducted.

Sasha, another one of the eight Namibian cheetahs, aged more than four-and-a-half-years, died of a kidney ailment at KNP on March 27.

Uday, Sasha and six more cheetahs were brought to India under the nation's 'Project Cheetah'. The programme which was launched last September seeks to reintroduce the species, decades after it went extinct in the country. Under it, eight members of the species five females and three males were brought to the KNP, which has a core area of 748 sq km and a 487 sq km buffer zone surrounding it. On February 18 this year, 12 cheetahs, comprising seven males and five females, were brought to the KNP from South Africa.

