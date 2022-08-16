Mother Dairy, Amul to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Wednesday

Prominent milk suppliers Mother Dairy and Amul have increased their milk prices in Delhi-NCR and other cities by ₹2 per litre with effect from Wednesday. The price hike is due to an increase in their purchasing and other input expenses.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, Mother Dairy claimed that it had been "compelled" to increase the cost of liquid milk by $2 per litre. All milk varieties will be subject to the increased rates. The price of full cream milk has increased from 59 to 61 cents per litre.

Prices for toned milk will climb to Rs 51 per litre, while double toned milk will increase to Rs 45 per litre. The price of cow milk has increased to Rs 53 per litre. The cost of token milk has increased from Rs 46 to Rs 48 per litre.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells dairy products under the Amul brand, has increased prices in all of the markets where Amul milk is sold, including those in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra in Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, and Mumbai.

