Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease? A viral infection that killed thousands of cows and buffaloes in India

When a viral disease outbreak affects cattle, it causes substantial economic losses in affected countries. Apart from the loss of aminal lives, all stakeholders in the cattle industry suffer the damages but the poor, small-scale and backyard farmers are hit hardest.

Several reports of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in animals, majorly cows and buffaloes, emerged in the last few weeks in India. Here's everything you need to know about it:

What is Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD)?

As per reports, over 4,000 cattle died as of August 8 due to this viral infection in India's western states like Rajasthan and Gujarat. Some media reports mentioned that LSD cases are reported in other states like Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

As per the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), LSD is "a vector-borne pox disease" that is "characterized by the appearance of skin nodules". The cattle owners and authorities in India are worried because of a severe outbreak of lumpy skin disease.

What are the symptoms?

India-based news agency PTI reported that the infected animals immediately start losing weight and may have fever and lesions in the mouth. The milk yield will also be reduced. Other symptoms include excessive nasal and salivary secretion.

Pregnant cows and buffaloes often suffer miscarriage and in some cases, diseased animals can die due to it as well.

How to tackle and prevent to tackle lumpy skin disease?

The PTI report stated that a leading Indian-American veterinary doctor has called for mass vaccination of cattle. The doctor also recommended an immediate restriction on their inter-district movement.

Ravi Murarka, who is the President of the American Association of Veterinarians of Indian-Origin told PTI on Saturday (August 6) that the mass vaccination of cattle and putting an immediate stop to their inter-district movement are the two major steps that are needed to prevent any further spread of the deadly disease.

Murarka described the outbreak of the disease during the monsoon season as a "perfect storm". He added that talks have been initiated with experts on how to tackle the disease and send relevant vaccines to India at quick notice.

Murarka said, "The situation is very serious in Rajasthan right now. It's important to control mosquitoes or keep the vector away from susceptible animals. Animals at risk should keep indoors at night to be away from mosquitoes."

"Brushing animals at risk with lime, quicklime or slaked lime that forms a layer on skin and decreases the ability of mosquitoes to reach the skin is advisable," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

