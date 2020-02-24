Morning News Brief: Stage set for Trump's India visit, South Korea on alert, and more

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

Namaste Trump: India rolls out red carpet for Trump's maiden visit

Just before his departure to India, Trump said that he was looking forward to being with 'millions and millions of Indians waiting to welcome me''.

Coronavirus: South Korea reports 161 new cases, bringing total number of infected to 763

South Korea reported 161 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 763, news agency Reuters reported quoting health authorities said on Monday

Virus-hit China set to postpone parliament for first time in decades

Top Communist Party leaders including President Xi Jinping attend each year's gathering of the National People's Congress, which rubber-stamps bills, budgets and personnel moves already decided by the party.

New Zealand hand 10-wickets defeat to India, registers 100th Test victory

New Zealand now leads the two-match series 1-0 against the Indian team.