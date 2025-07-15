/Morning news brief: Odisha student dies after self-immolation; Trump to resume mass layoffs at education department, and more

A 20-year-old student of the Fakir Mohan University in India's Odisha set herself ablaze after being sexually harassed by a teacher, Samir Kumar Sahu; now she has died. The girl succumbed to her injuries a day after the President of India, Droupadi Murmu visited her at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday (July 14).

A 20-year-old student of the Fakir Mohan University in India's Odisha set herself ablaze after being sexually harassed by a teacher, Samir Kumar Sahu; now she has died. The girl succumbed to her injuries a day after the President of India, Droupadi Murmu visited her at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday (July 14).

In the infamous Jeffrey Epstein case, another murky detail has come to light. As per reports, the disgraced financier, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, hired private detectives to harass, follow, intimidate and spy on FBI special agents who were investigating him on charges of paying for sex with underage girls. This was done with the sole motive of derailing the federal sex trafficking probe. The shocking revelations come amid reports of internal divisions in the Donald Trump administration and uproar inside the MAGA (Make America Great Again) base.

In a major win for President Donald Trump, the US Supreme Court on Monday (Jul 14) cleared the way for his administration to resume mass layoffs at the Department of Education, effectively green-lighting his controversial plan to dismantle the agency altogether. The court's unsigned order lifts a stay imposed by a lower federal judge, allowing the conservative-led administration to continue slashing the Education Department's workforce.

At least 11 people are missing after a boat capsized off Indonesia's western island of Sumatra, officials said Tuesday (Jul 15). According to a statement by the Mentawai search and rescue agency, the vessel was carrying 18 people when it overturned around 11:00 am local time on Monday (Jul 14) near the Mentawai Islands—a remote chain of islands off Sumatra’s west coast.

