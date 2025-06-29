/Morning news brief: Jagannath Rath Yatra stampede; IAEA chief's warning about Iran, and more

In India's Puri, a tragic stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra has resulted in three deaths and ten injuries. Meanwhile, disturbing CCTV footage has emerged in the Kolkata gang-rape case, which shows the survivor being dragged by her assailants.

At least three devotees were killed and over ten were injured early Sunday (Jun 29) morning in a stampede-like situation near the Sri Gundicha Temple in Puri during the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, officials said. The tragic incident occurred around 4:30 am at Saradhabali, where thousands had gathered for darshan (a glimpse) of Lord Jagannath as the chariot procession reached its destination. Authorities said a sudden surge in the crowd near the temple gates triggered panic, leading to chaos and a deadly crush. As per reports, the dead include two women and a 70-year-old man.

Iran could begin enriching uranium again "in a matter of months," despite the damage to its nuclear facilities from recent US and Israeli airstrikes, the head of the UN's atomic watchdog said on Saturday (Jun 28). In an interview, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Iran retained the capacity to resume parts of its nuclear programme sooner than many expected.

Amid the ongoing investigation into the Kolkata gang-rape case, a CCTV footage has been released showing the rapists dragging the 24-year-old survivor to the guard's room where three men raped her. The latest revelation of the footage has confirmed the allegations of the survivor who was sexually assaulted in the South Calcutta Law College by her fellow students. The footage from June 25 has captured the horrific situation when the three men dragged her and forced her into a room.

The untimely demise of actress and model Shefali Jariwala has sent shockwaves across the nation. She became an overnight sensation after her sizzling performance in the music video Kaanta Laga. Shefali Jariwala passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 42 on Friday night, ie, June 27. After performing the last rites. Her husband Parah Tyagi visibly shattered and addressed the media.