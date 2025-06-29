/CCTV footage in Kolkata gang-rape case shows survivor being dragged by rapists

Amid the ongoing investigation into the Kolkata gang-rape case, a CCTV footage has been released showing the rapists dragging the 24-year-old survivor to the guard's room where three men raped her. The latest revelation of the footage has confirmed the allegations of the survivor who was sexually assaulted in the South Calcutta Law College by her fellow students. The footage from June 25 has captured the horrific situation when the three men dragged her and forced her into a room.

"The CCTV footage confirms the girl's allegations. It shows the movements of the three accused, the security guard, and the victim. We are currently examining the footage," an investigating officer told the news agency PTI. Three men, including the main accused in the case - Manojit Mishra - have been arrested. The investigating officers collected evidence from three locations on campus, including the students’ union room, the washroom, and the guard’s room, which supports allegations made by the gang-rape survivor.

"A forensic analysis of the video is underway. We're trying to determine if it was shared or deleted," the officer reportedly said.

Police seized all the items found at the location of the crime: strands of hair, several bottles containing unknown liquids, and a hockey stick. Officials said there were clear signs of struggle in the three rooms, adding that the samples have been sent for forensic examination.



What are the allegations by the survivor

The TMC MP's comment came amid the investigation into the gang-rape case of a first-year law student inside the South Calcutta Law College premises on Wednesday (June 25). According to the rape survivor's complaint, three men: Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), lured her into a guard's room next to the student union office. She accused them of locking her in the room and sexually assaulting her. She accused in her complaint that they hit her in the head with a hockey stick, and she had a panic attack. She begged for an inhaler, but they did not listen to her. They also threatened her that they would kill her if she spoke out about them. Her medical examination report confirmed that she was physically assaulted and her body had bite marks, scratches, and evidence of forced penetration.

The RG Kar rape case