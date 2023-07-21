More than 87,000 Indians gave up citizenship till June this year, says Jaishankar

On day two of the Monsoon session of the Indian Parliament, Indian External Minister Dr. S Jaishankar apprised the lower house Lok Sabha Friday that 87,026 Indians have given up their citizenship till June this year, reported PTI news agency.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, the foreign minister said over 17,50,000 people have renounced their Indian citizenship since 2011. Jaishankar laid out detailed data on the number of Indians who gave up their citizenship over the years since 2011.

He said 2,25,620 Indians renounced their citizenship in 2022, 1,63,370 in 2021, 85,256 in 2020, 1,44,017 in 2019, 1,34,561 in 2018, 1,33,049 in 2017, 1,41,603 in 2016, 1,31,489 in 2015, 1,29,328 in 2014, 1,31,405 in 2013, 1,20,923 in 2012 and 1,22,819 in 2011.

"The number of Indian nationals exploring the global workplace has been significant in the last two decades. Many of them have chosen to take up foreign citizenship for reasons of personal convenience," the minister said.

In addition, the Minister of External Affairs also hailed the actions taken by the Indian government to connect with the Indian diaspora abroad. He said that the government has implemented transformational changes to engage with the Indian diaspora.

At the same time, the minister also appreciated the overseas Indian community and called it an asset to the nation. "A successful, prosperous, and influential diaspora is an advantage for India and our approach is to tap diaspora networks and utilise its reputation for national gain," he said.

From time to time, India has implemented policies to make the lives of Indians abroad easy. Recently, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the Indian diaspora in Washington DC, made a major announcement for the H1B visa holders. Giving relief to the professionals, he said that now people will not have to travel abroad to renew their work visas.

"America's new consulates will be opened in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. It has now been decided that the H1B visa renewal can be done in the US itself," PM Modi said while addressing the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC.

India, under the leadership of prime minister Modi, has given an impetus to people-to-people connect and a deeper engagement with the Indian diaspora, placing it as one of the top priorities in India's foreign policy.

Moreover, the Indian PM, during his visits abroad, always receives a rousing welcome, a significant reminder of the popularity of the prime minister among Indians overseas.

Parliament monsoon session

Indian Parliament's monsoon session comes amid a major incident in the Indian state of Manipur. A viral video of the two women being paraded naked by a group of men went viral. The incident caused a major uproar among India's opposition quarters who continue to blame the government for failing to tackle the issue. Amid these protests, both houses of the Indian Parliament were unable to conduct any proceedings.

